Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns against title favorites Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center tonight. It will be a rematch of the epic 2021 Eastern Conference semi-finals battle that took place between the two giants, which the Bucks ended up winning in overtime in Game 7.

Coincidentally, it also serves as a precursor to the season opener, which is set to take place on October 22nd.

Fans will be eager to know if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to feature tonight, considering the 'Greek Freak' has been dealing with left knee soreness for some time now. Teams have been playing with their second-string sides in preseason games, but Antetokounmpo's potential absence could still have a major impact.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against Brooklyn Nets?

Giannks Antetokounmpo looks on during the Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves preseason game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as 'out' for the game against the Brooklyn Nets due to left knee soreness, which effectively rules out his participation in tonight's matchup.

The injury is related to the hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks will be better off preserving him for the regular season.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a seismic impact on the Milwaukee Bucks, helping the Eastern Conference giants win their first NBA championship since 1971. Antetokounmpo was terrific in the 2021 postseason, putting in commanding performances against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks, followed by a talismanic run of games against the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo registered 50 points in the closeout game, effectively ensuring a Milwaukee Bucks title win and a Finals MVP award for himself.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

Despite being ruled out for two preseason games the Milwaukee Bucks have participated in, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been involved in two practices so far. That means that the 'Greek Freak' could soon be involved in an NBA game, and fans might see him in the Bucks' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

Also Read

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo also practiced for the second straight day. No contact for the #Bucks in practice but Rodney Hood “did everything” today, per Mike Budenholzer.Giannis Antetokounmpo also practiced for the second straight day. No contact for the #Bucks in practice but Rodney Hood “did everything” today, per Mike Budenholzer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also practiced for the second straight day.

The next few days will be crucial, and Mike Budenholzer and co. will hope that Antetokounmpo continues to practice without any qualms.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee