Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status (Dec. 27)

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on their injury report for tonight's clash against the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis is carrying a questionable ahead of the contest. The two-time MVP is on the report because of a calf injury management.

Giannis played the last game against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. The "Greek Freak" continued his fine run despite the 129-122 loss, tallying 32 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, shooting 54.2%. Giannis is averaging 30.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 29 games. He was on the injury report for that game because of a foot injury and was probable.

The former DPOY continues to be the Bucks' best and most decisive player despite the team's blockbuster addition of Damian Lillard. Giannis is among the favorites in the MVP and DPOY race behind his exploits.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is dealing with a calf injury. It's the first time on Nov. 16 that he's listed on the injury report due to the same. The injury is seemingly a non-contact one Giannis may have sustained against the Knicks on Monday.

His listing on the report is likely a precautionary measure, considering the two-time MVP's workload. The Nets are a relatively easy opponent, so the Bucks may not hesitate to keep Giannis on the sidelines, especially with Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 33 games against the Nets, averaging 25.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 5.3 apg against the Eastern Conference team, shooting on 53/32/61 splits.

Giannis holds a 24-9 win-loss record against Brooklyn. He last faced them on Nov. 6, tallying 36 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 129-125 win.

Milwaukee Bucks' hot streak comes to an end vs New York Knicks

The Bucks were rolling behind a seven-game winning streak until the Knicks stopped them in the tracks, recording a 129-122 Christmas Day win at MSG. They prevailed despite a 36-point double-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 32-point effort from Damian Lillard and a 24-point outing from Khris Middleton.

The Knicks took a nine-point lead in the first quarter and held onto that momentum for the rest of the game. The Bucks chased New York's total for the rest of the night but eventually failed. The Knicks had four players who tallied 20 points or more. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 38 points on 15-of-28 shooting.

The Knicks exploited the Bucks' leaky defense and shot 54.3%. The Knicks only made eight 3s, but staying aggressive in the paint helped them big time.