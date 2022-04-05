Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are gearing up to take on the Chicago Bulls in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The defending champions have picked up from where they left off. They have put in some dominant performances throughout the season but has struggled for consistency.

The 48-30 Bucks are third in the East. They are less than three games away from the Eastern Conference summit. The Bucks are looking to chase the Miami Heat for top spot and establish home court advantage in the postseason.

They have seemingly hit top form at the right time, winning six of their last 10 games. However, they are coming into this game off consecutive losses, though.

One of the many reasons why Antetokounmpo and co. have looked good this season is because of the right mix of size and shooting in their roster. Despite Antetokounmpo missing 14 games this season, the Bucks have picked up six wins in his absence.

Nevertheless, fans will be curious to know of his status for the Bulls game tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks From the 15th pick to Milwaukee’s All-Time Scoring Leader.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable against Chicago Bulls

Antetokounmpo warming up before a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been officially listed as probable by the Milwaukee Bucks for the Chicago Bulls game.

The Bucks will need Antetokounmpo to help them return to winning ways after a disappointing loss to the Mavericks over the weekend.

The Greek Freak has been in incredible form this season, averaging 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball at nearly 30% from the perimeter and over 55% from the field. He has recorded four triple-doubles and 44 double-doubles.

Antetokounmpo is in contention for the scoring title and MVP. He's in battle with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant for the scoring title.

He is also in MVP contention alongside Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic but isn't the favorite for the award. However, if he propels the Bucks to the summit of the East, that could sway enough votes in his favor.

