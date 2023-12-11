Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 11)

On Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Chicago Bulls. Based on the latest injury report, the team should have both its superstars in the lineup.

The Bucks have three players on the injury report, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is not one of them. He is a full go as Milwaukee prepares to take on a struggling Bulls team. As for the players listed on the injury report, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder are out and Chris Livingston is day-to-day.

Adding a superstar in Damian Lillard led to some growing pains for the Bucks, but they've managed to get on track. Over the past few weeks, they've been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the in-season tournament, the Bucks had won 10 of their last 12 matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into Monday, Giannis and the Bucks are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference at 15-7. As for the Bulls, they find themselves in 12th place at 9-14. They'll be fighting an uphill battle in this game as they'll be without All-Star Zach LaVine as he remains out.

Has Giannis Antetokounmpo missed any games this season?

Throughout his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven to be a durable superstar. In his first ten seasons, the two-time MVP has never played in less than 61 games.

So far this year, Giannis is on track to appear in 60+ games again. Of the Milwaukee Bucks' first 22 games, he has played in all but one of them. The only time Giannis was out of action this year was on November 15th against the Toronto Raptors. Despite the All-Star forward not being in the lineup, the Bucks still managed to win by double-digits.

Along with being in the lineup almost every night, Giannis continues to play at a superstar level. Sharing the floor with Damian Lillard has not led to any dip in his production. So far this year, Giannis is averaging 30.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His scoring output is good for fourth in the NBA at this point. Only Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are averaging more points per game.

Based on how he's performed against them this season, Giannis could have another dominant showing on Monday. When the Bucks and Bulls squared off earlier this season, he erupted for 35 points and 11 rebounds in a win.