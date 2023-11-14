Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update from the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were beaten by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, November 12. However, it may be able to exact immediate revenge when the two sides face off for the in-season tournament on Tuesday, November 14.

Steph Curry is listed as questionable heading into the day at the time of writing. He is dealing with right knee soreness. Curry has been performing at an MVP level to begin the season and has produced multiple highlights just 10 games into the season.

Golden State is currently on a three-game losing streak and has lost four of its last six games. Over the first 10 contests of the new season, Curry has been the team's most consistent performer. Hence, the Warriors will need their superstar guard to be available if they want to snap their current slide and overcome Minnesota's league-leading defense.

Curry, 35, is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 44.6% from the 3-point range. It does not appear that any player on the Warriors roster can step into the starting lineup and fill in for Curry.

Chris Paul has struggled to begin the season. His shot isn't falling, and he looks devoid of energy. Steve Kerr will hope that if he is placed into the starting five to replace Curry, it could spark him into action and help rediscover his elite performance level.

Steph Curry could still play for the Golden State Warriors

Being listed as questionable on an injury report doesn't guarantee the exclusion of a player from a game. Steph Curry has the entire day to receive treatment, stretch, and care for his body.

The Warriors will be sweating on their superstar guard's availability. Minnesota's elite defense is stifling teams around the NBA. Curry's ability to stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities for himself will be the Warriors' best chance of remaining competitive against one of the surprise teams in the league this season.

Steve Kerr's system is predicated on Curry's incredible off-ball movement and how he creates gaps for others with his intelligent cutting and relocating. Without Curry in the lineup, Golden State will need to alter some of its offensive system, especially if pick-and-roll heavy guard Chris Paul is the one to replace him in the starting five.

Still, should Curry not participate against the Timberwolves, it won't be the first time the Warriors have had to play without their star guard. There should be plans in place for games such as this.