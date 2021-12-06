Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers in an All-Eastern Conference matchup at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

The Cavaliers have a 13-11 record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their most recent game against the Utah Jazz 109-108. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, have a 15-9 record, and are coming off a 124-102 win against the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed that game, so Bucks fans could be curious to know his status for tonight's game.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo has not featured in the Bucks' last two games, and it looks like the 'Greek Freak' could miss his third straight match.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks injury report for tomorrow night against the Cavaliers:



Grayson Allen (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness) and George Hill (right knee hyperextension) are questionable.



When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

There is no clear update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's return.

How does Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence impact the Milwaukee Bucks?

At this point, every NBA fan is aware of Giannis Antetokounmpo's impact on the Milwaukee Bucks. He is having another stellar season, and is on track to finish on the podium for the Maurice Podoloff trophy.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game, shooting 53% from the field. On the defensive side of the ball, he is putting up 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball has been a key factor in the Milwaukee Bucks' ascent, who won their first NBA championship last season under his leadership. In offense, he is a dominant force who can get to the rim at will, and in defense, he plays a free safety role, which makes lives easier for his teammates.

Antetokounmpo was the main reason why the Bucks were able to hold fort when Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were out. The Bucks find themselves in a position of strength in a tough Eastern Conference, and now both Middleton and Holiday are back to share the load with Antetokounmpo.

