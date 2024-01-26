Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest update on 8x NBA All-Star's status (January 26)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night isn't confirmed. The eight-time NBA All-Star is probable to play the game. A probable status means he's likely to play the game, but Giannis will remain a game-time decision.

Giannis has missed only two games this season. The first was citing rest, and the other was because of a shoulder contusion. His availability has helped the Bucks maintain an impressive 31-13 record despite their defensive flaws. The Bucks are without a full-time head coach, with Doc Rivers yet to be announced as the head coach.

Milwaukee will need Giannis to be available to help the team stay on track amid this midseason transition.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is dealing with back spasms. Prior to that, he had a shoulder contusion. The back spasm is a new ailment listed for the Bucks' forward. He will be a game-time decision again. Giannis didn't seem to injure him during games. It seems like a regular knock amid a grueling season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 32 games against the Cavaliers. He holds a 17-15 record against the Eastern Conference outfit. Giannis has averaged 25.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists against the Cavaliers. He's played them twice this season. Giannis recorded 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists in a 119-111 win on Dec. 29.

He had 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-116 win on Jan. 24. In the only game he missed against the Cavaliers because of a shoulder injury, the Bucks lost by 40 points (135-95) on Jan. 17.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' homecourt. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Ohio will provide local coverage. Meanwhile, international fans and the ones outside the local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass.

The Cavaliers are 26-16 entering Friday's contest, while the Bucks are 31-13. A win gives the Bucks a season series win, while Cleveland will get to tie the season series at two wins apiece if they avenge Wednesday's loss.

Giannis Antetokonmpo, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell will headline this game. Giannis and Lillard are the Eastern Conference All-Star starters this year, while Mitchell will make the cut as one of the reserves.

