Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Clippers? Latest on Bucks All-Star's availability (Feb. 20)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks in their crucial interconference matchup against the LA Clippers on Thursday. The superstar forward is listed as "questionable" on the injury report due to a left calf strain. The two-time MVP has already missed the team’s last six games while recovering from the issue.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although the "Greek Freak" sat out the All-Star Game, he was present for the festivities in California last week. Speaking about his injury for the first time on Wednesday, Giannis emphasized that his primary focus is reaching full strength and being available for the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Felt a little bit of discomfort in my calf. I've said this this year, I want to be smart," Giannis said. "One of my goals is to be available for the playoffs. Obviously, we are 30 games away, that's a long time. But at the end of the day, my main focus is to take care of my body, be smart and I tried.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I tried to play, but I still felt that discomfort the day after Charlotte, so I think it was smart to take a few days off going into the rehab protocol, take care of my body, get my calf right and get back healthy. That's it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Wednesday, coach Doc Rivers informed reporters that the entire Bucks roster, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, participated in the team’s first practice following the All-Star break.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Clippers game will be televised live on FDSWI (local) and FDSSC (local). For live streaming, fans can turn to the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback