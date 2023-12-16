Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on MVP's availability (Dec. 16)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report ahead of their December 16 contest against the Detroit Pistons. The dominant forward has been dealing with a non-covid illness but should be ready to suit up and help his team overcome a physical challenge from Detroit.

Outside of Jae Crowder and their two-way players, Milwaukee's roster will be at full strength. Detroit has been struggling this season, earning themselves just two wins in 25 games. As such, the Bucks should expect to face a motivated young team that's looking to snap a horrendous losing streak.

The Pistons are known for their physical brand of basketball. Giannis' presence within the rotation will be necessary if Adrian Griffin's team is going to avoid getting pushed around inside the paint on both sides of the court. Furthermore, Milwaukee is at its best when Giannis and Damian Lillard are sharing the court.

Giannis has played 23 games for the Bucks so far this season. He's averaging 32 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 62.3% and 22.5% from 3-point range. His pick-and-roll offense with Lillard has been developing in recent weeks, and the two stars are starting to figure out how to get the best out of each other.

When Lillard, Giannis, and Khris Middleton are all on the court, the Bucks are a fearsome prospect, which is why they should have too much experience and talent for the Pistons when they face each other on December 16.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a good track record against the Detroit Pistons

Throughout his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 38 regular-season games against the Detroit Pistons, winning 27 and losing 11. During those contests, Giannis is averaging 20.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

His size and frame are the perfect counter to the Piston's physicality, especially against a hulking forward such as Isaiah Stewart, who is known for imposing his will on both ends of the court due to his size and power.

Detroit is currently a rebuilding roster. They have done a good job of acquiring young talent with high potential. However, they're struggling to fit the pieces together, leading to some disjointed performances under Monty Williams. As such, Giannis and his Bucks should be full of confidence entering their December 16 contest.

After all, the Bucks are seen as a genuine championship contender this season. They have talent and experience throughout their roster and should have no problem dispatching a young and struggling Detroit team. Being wary of complacency will be critical, though. Any NBA team can steal a win if they're not taken seriously.