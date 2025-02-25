Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (Feb. 25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks when they play the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Tuesday. The forward is listed probable with a left calf strain ahead of the away matchup. It's worth noting that the lingering injury also saw the 'Greek Freak' miss the recently-concluded All-Star Weekend.

Ad

Giannis is likely to play, unless his status is downgraded closer to gametime in Houston. The Bucks superstar has been on a tear this season, averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 44 games so far. His two-way play has led Milwaukee to a 32-24 record, currently placing fourth in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses potential trade request

Following Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to the Mavericks, speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee quickly surfaced. In response, the forward set the record straight when a reporter mentioned Detroit as a potential landing spot.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"At least Luka went from Dallas to LA, why you are sending me to Detroit? NBA is business, if I got traded I would inform my family and would do my job. I don't think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out."

Throughout his tenure with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has expressed his love for the city and the franchise, stating he has no plans to leave. However, recognizing the business aspect of the NBA, the superstar has also made it clear that he understands the nature of potential trades and would handle such a situation professionally, if it arises. For now, he remains a Buck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback