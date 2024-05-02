Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? 2x time MVP's latest injury update for Game 6 (May. 2)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful ahead of Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks have kept their season alive after their 115-92 win in Game 5 without both superstars, Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Both players have been dealing with injuries, and the lack of clarity makes it difficult to ascertain whether one or both will be available. Earlier, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers was asked about the status of the two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo. But his answer didn't necessarily guarantee the "The Greek Freak" suiting up for the marquee matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Rivers said that he doesn't know how to answer that question. He responded:

“I don’t know how to answer that. I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close.”

In related news, Lillard twisted his left knee in the first quarter of Game 3. He went to the locker room and returned to the game but hurt his Achilles late in the fourth quarter. The seven-time all-NBA guard didn’t play in the 126-113 Game 4 loss after.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain injury on Apr. 9 during a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

It forced him to sit out the final three games of the regular season and the start of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo was "progressing in his recovery from a calf injury, doing some ball-handling drills and stationary jump shooting."

Being without the forward has been a massive blow to a Bucks team that entered the season with aspirations of competing for an NBA championship they last won in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 40 games versus the Pacers. This season, he's averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He's shooting 61.1% from the field, 27.4% from the 3-point line and 65.7% from the charity stripe.

These numbers are every reason why the Bucks are struggling offensively, as no other players have had the production Antetokounmpo has had this season. Whether Milwaukee's role players can have a repeat of another Game 5 performance in a must-win game on the road remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Bucks are trying to see if their ace can take the floor.