Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Exploring availability of Bucks superstar (April 19)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be kicking off their 2025 NBA playoff campaign on Saturday, April 19, against the Indiana Pacers. As the fourth seed, the Pacers will get the home court advantage in the series, which will start at 1 P.M. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, is expected to play in the game, as he is not in the game’s injury report. Barring any setbacks before the tip-off time, expect Giannis to lead the Bucks once more as they look to draw first blood against the Pacers.

While they will have their best player on the court for Game 1, the Bucks will miss veteran star Damian Lillard. He is unavailable for the series opener despite being taken off his medication for deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, which has caused him to miss the past month for the Bucks.

Giannis is expected to lead the scoring in the playoffs, just like he did in the regular season, where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. The Greek Freak is also shooting an efficient 60.1 percent from the field this season.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, recording a 48-34 win-loss record, while the Pacers went above them with a 50-32 slate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to leave heart on the floor as Lillard remains out in the playoffs

Damian Lillard has been seen as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s backup superstar as they look to get another shot at an NBA title this year. However, with Lillard’s injury, their time together on the court has been elusive.

With the playoffs right around the corner, Giannis promises to leave all out on the court as he remains without his star teammate against the Pacers.

"Not having Dame -- he's one of the, I think, most clutch players of all time. He thrives in big games like this. If they could, I don't think anybody in the NBA would not want to have Damian Lillard on their team in this situation.

"But, got to keep on looking forward, and you just got to go out there to compete. You just have to go out there and give your heart to the game and leave everything on the floor," Giannis said in an interview with CBS Sports.

Lillard averaged 24.9 points this season before he was diagnosed with the blood clots. The Bucks lost last year to the Pacers in the first round in six games after Giannis and Lillard went down with injuries during the series.

