Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 2021 NBA champion's status for Game 2 (April 23)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo missed the last game, too. In fact, he hasn't played since Apr. 9, when he sustained a calf injury that led to his absence from the Bucks' series opener and potentially Tuesday's Game 2.

Antetokounmpo was earlier listed as doubtful and was expected to suit up towards the end of the series or in the second round if the Bucks prevail in his absence. After protecting homecourt in Game 1, the Bucks might be confident in keeping Antetokounmpo on the sidelines until Game 3, at least when the series shifts to Indiana.

Damian Lillard played phenomenally well in Game 1 after producing 35 points in the first half to give Milwaukee a 30-point lead, setting up their 109-94 win. The Bucks were solid defensively, which hasn't been the case in Antetokounmpo's absence.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left soleus strain in his calf during the Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Apr. 9. Antetokounmpo went down as he jogged up the court, holding his left leg. It was feared to be a potentially season-ending Achilles injury.

However, the evaluation revealed that it was a calf strain that would keep Antetokounmpo out of the opening round series. The recent update suggests that Antetokounmpo could return sooner, before the first-round series ends.

Before the calf issue, Antetokounmpo also dealt with a sore Achilles, which kept him out for a few games. The Bucks are expected to take precautions with their superstar's health, as a rushed return could result in a long-term issue.

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming back? Shams Charania reports latest on Bucks star's return

Giannis Antetokounmpo's return timeline was two to four weeks from his injury. Tuesday's Game 2 marks two weeks since his injury. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo could return in the next two weeks. He also said that the two-time MVP is progressing in training slowly.

Exploring Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential return date

Antetokounmpo remains unlikely to return for Tuesday's contest. His next chance to suit up would be on Apr. 26 between the Pacers and Bucks for Game 3. The next chance would be on Apr. 28 for Game 4. It could be a realistic date for his return, as it's the three-week mark since his injury. Game 5, if necessary, would be on Apr. 30.

