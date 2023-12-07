Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 2x MVP's status (Dec. 7)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals against the Indiana Pacers tonight. Antetokounmpo will play tonight for the Bucks. He traveled with the team on his 29th birthday on Wednesday and isn't mentioned on the team's injury report.

The two-time MVP has been in tremendous form this season, averaging 30.1 points on 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 61.1%. Antetokounmpo has been phenomenal in the In-Season tournament, too. He has tallied 27.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 6.6 apg and 2.0 spg on 63.6% shooting in five games.

Antetokounmpo's form has been critical in the Bucks' consistency, who are yet to register a comprehensive win. Milwaukee's wins have come behind its offensive prowess. But the new-look Bucks, with marquee signing Damian Lillard, are dismal defensively.

Jrue Holiday's departure sees the team without a point-of-attack defender, leaving too much responsibility on the frontcourt duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Milwaukee will hope to tighten things up on that end against the Indiana Pacers, the No. 1 offense in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes off for 35 points in Bucks' monumental win over Knicks in quarterfinals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were firing on all cylinders against the New York Knicks in the NBA In-Season tournament quarterfinals. Antetokounmpo led their charge offensively, tallying 35 points and 10 assists, shooting 15-of-22. He also had eight rebounds and three steals.

The Bucks dropped a season-high 146 points in the 24-point win (146-122). The Bucks shot a whopping 23-of-38 from 3-point land. The Knicks could only convert seven of their 23 attempts. The Bucks' hot shooting night decided the game in the second half.

The Bucks may enter another scoring contest against the Indiana Pacers, who have dropped over 140 points five times this season. The Pacers are posting a historic offensive rating of 123.6, the highest ever. Tyrese Haliburton has been unstoppable with his scoring, shooting and playmaking.

The Bucks will miss the services of Pat Conaughton in this contest as a POA defensive player. Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley don't pose much of a threat in that role. It will be intriguing to see how the Bucks' defense limits Haliburton and the Pacers.