Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (Mar. 11)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to lace up for the Milwaukee Bucks when they play the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The 'Greek Freak' is listed as probable with a left calf strain. It's worth noting that Antetokounmpo has been managing the injury since the All-Star Weekend earlier this season.

The forward comes off a 30-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His efforts were in vain as the top-seeded Eastern Conference rivals beat the 112-100 at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. Antetokounmpo's availability is a major boost for the side that's struggling to stay consistent on offense.

Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs in on his 3-point shooting: "That's not what my team needs from me"

Speaking to the media earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed his lack of attempts and made 3s from beyond the arc. The Bucks superstar explained the logic behind the fewer attempts, saying it wasn't what his team needed even if he could make the shots. Per Sports Illustrated:

"Me shooting a bunch of 3s -- which I would love; trust me, I love shooting the ball -- but right now, that's not what my team needs from me. I know I'm going to make big 3s, big shots. But that's not my main focus. My main focus is to attack, facilitate, get the 15-footers all day long. If I have 20 of them, I'm going to take all 20 of them."

Antetokounmpo 's numbers from the deep aren't eye-popping. At the time of writing, he only shot a paltry 19 percent from the 3-point line. His best percentage with more than one attempt came in the 2019-20 season when he shot 30.4 percent on 4.7 attempts which was a career-high.

That said, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be Milwaukee's biggest two-way weapon with his attacking skillset. The Bucks will hope that his rich form continues as they look to end their regular season as one of the top five sides in the East.

