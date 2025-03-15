Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar’s status (Mar. 15)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled probable for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. The two-time MVP has been a fixture in the Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report because of a left calf strain. Although he has not missed a game this month because of the same issue, his availability is always a concern, particularly for Bucks fans.

Antetokounmpo is expected to play in Milwaukee’s final season encounter against Indiana. After what happened late in the Bucks’ 115-114 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo is likely raring for another shot at their rivals.

In the last meeting against Indiana, the Greek Freak fouled Tyrese Haliburton, who nailed a 22-footer with 3.1 seconds remaining to tie the game. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks vehemently protested the call to no avail. The point guard completed his heroics by sinking the bonus free throw to drag his team to an improbable win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled in his last game against the Indiana Pacers

In five games in March before facing the Indiana Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.8 points per contest on 59.7% shooting. He struggled on Tuesday as the Pacers consistently sent double teams to slow down the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points behind a 9-for-14 clip. The Pacers also put the lid on him without fouling, sending him to the free-throw line just thrice. He made only one of his attempts from the 4.5-meter line.

The Greek Freak contributed 17 rebounds and seven assists, but the Bucks could have used a scoring boost late.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant against the Indiana Pacers over the past two years

The 19-point outing on Tuesday was a blip in his usual dominance against the Indiana Pacers. Over the past two years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The bruising forward is making 66.2% of his shots when facing his Eastern Conference rivals.

Three in the top 10 of Antetokounmpo's highest-scoring games came against the Pacers. He exploded on Dec. 13, 2023, for a career and franchise-high 64 points against them. To add drama to the milestone, the Pacers took the game ball away from the Bucks superstar.

On Saturday, the Bucks’ franchise cornerstone can continue piling up his numbers if cleared to play. A win by Milwaukee will secure it the season series 3-1 against Indiana.

