Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks superstar's status (March 4)

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the LA Clippers at the Fiserv Forum, according to team officials. The contest marks the start of the two teams' season series.

The Bucks are returning home to Milwaukee after a successful two-game road trip, during which they secured victories against the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls. Following Monday's game, the team will embark on a four-game journey along the Pacific Coast.

Antetokounmpo's potential absence could impact the Bucks against the Clippers, a crucial matchup that could set the tone for their upcoming West Coast swing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status remains uncertain and will be decided close to game time, pending an evaluation by the team's medical staff to determine his fitness for the contest.

The upcoming injury report for Monday night marks the first instance Antetokounmpo has been listed due to left Achilles tendinitis, following nine games where he was reported for right knee soreness.

He has reportedly dealt with back, shoulder, calf, illness and foot woes throughout this season despite only missing two games, playing in 59 of 61 games. The Bucks split the two games he did not play.

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. LA Clippers

The "Greek Freak" has appeared in 19 games against the LA Clippers, going 10-9. He has averaged 24.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 55.2% shooting on 16.3 attempts, including 34.6% from beyond the arc on 2.7 attempts per game.

In the last five outings, Antetokounmpo has averaged 37.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks on 52.8% shooting, including 36.0% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the charity-stripe on 11.2 attempts.

Giannis' presence is deemed vital for the Bucks against the Clippers on Monday, especially given the team's recent success, highlighted by a five-game winning streak. This run includes a significant road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In their 113-97 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the two-time MVP showcased his dominance, scoring 23 points in the first half before ending the game with 46 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. He achieved that on an efficient 16-of-22 shooting, including a 2-of-3 performance from beyond the arc.

Should Antetokounmpo be sidelined, the Bucks would face a substantial talent deficit against the Clippers' formidable lineup. The potential absence of Khris Middleton only exacerbates the situation, leaving Milwaukee particularly vulnerable at the wing positions—a strength for the Clippers.