Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Bucks superstar's availability (Mar. 13)

The Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers will both be looking to bounce back from dampening defeats when they go head-to-head at Fiserv Forum on Thursday. The Bucks enter this high-stakes matchup with four players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is listed as probable with a calf strain. However, he is expected to play given the significance of the matchup. Giannis has been battling a calf injury that caused him to miss the All-Star Game this year. However, he quickly recovered, playing in all 11 games since then. The Bucks superstar is being listed as day-to-day as the team carefully manages his minutes ahead of the playoffs.

The “Greek Freak” is in the midst of his phsycial prime and remains dominant as ever. The star forward leads the team in points and rebounds, averaging 30.7 ppg and 12.1 rpg this season. He will be looking to carry on his rich vein of form to steer his team to an important victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stat vs LA Lakers

Antetokounmpo seems to love to face the Lakers. The Greek international averages 28.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, and 5.2 apg in 21 games against the LA team. He has 13 wins against them in 21 matchups.

Last season, he scored 34 points in a 123-122 defeat and 29 points in a 128-124 double-overtime loss. His highest scoring performance against the Lakers was 47 points in a 109-102 victory back in 2021.

What to expect from LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

With the team suffering its third consecutive defeat, Bucks fans have been brought back down to earth. The most recent heartbreak came in a 115-114 loss to a Tyrese Haliburton clutch four-point play right before the buzzer.

Similarly, the Lakers missed a crucial chance to secure the second seed, slipping behind the Grizzlies after enduring consecutive losses. Up until these defeats, the Lakers had been on a roll, going nine games unbeaten, but recent results have served as a reality check before the playoffs. The main problem for LA has been their health, with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxon Hayes all missing games.

The Lakers' performance against the Brooklyn Nets was widely regarded as "embarrassing," leaving many fans eager to move on. A repeat of that on Thursday would not be ideal for their hopes of improving their playoff seeding.

