Giannis Antetokounmpo will partner Damian Lillard for the first time on Oct. 15 when the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the LA Lakers. Giannis hasn't participated in Milwaukee's opening two preseason games. However, the superstar forward will be part of his team's rotation against the Western Conference powerhouse.

The announcement came via Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin when speaking on a recent episode of NBA Today. Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Giannis and Lillard are confirmed for their contest against the Lakers.

This game will be the world's first look at the Bucks pairing of Giannis and Lillard. The duo are expected to form one of the most terrifying partnerships in the NBA, especially during pick-and-roll action. Giannis has never had a teammate of Lillard's caliber. Lillard has never been on a team as talented as the Bucks.

There will undoubtedly be some teething issues. On-court chemistry takes time to develop. However, Bucks fans will be looking for flashes of an elite pairing, while also watching to see how Khris Middleton fits into the offensive system and how his floor spacing complements his superstar teammates.

Still, this is preseason basketball. We're unlikely to see Giannis and Damian Lillard play extended minutes. Instead, they will both get their time to build up some fitness before heading back to the bench to watch the rest of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't consulted on Damian Lillard trade

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly opted against consulting with Giannis Antetokounmpo before trading for Damian Lillard. The front office's reasoning was that Jrue Holiday was involved in the deal, and Giannis had a close relationship with the defensive-minded guard.

The report came from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was speaking on a Sept. 28 episode of NBA Today. The insider noted how Milwaukee's front office decision was based on the trade's ability to put them in contention for multiple championship runs.

"He [Giannis] literally played no role," Wojnarowski said. "In fact, Jon Horst, the Milwaukee Bucks GM, he did not bring this trade idea or sign off on it to Giannis Antetokounmpo because Jrue Holiday was involved.

"He decided ultimately, Jon Horst did, 'This is a decision I have to make as GM along with ownership.' And so, while Giannis didn't have any real direct influence on it, certainly in the broader scope, Horst makes this decision, the Bucks makes this decision believing it gives them more chance to win more titles."

Nevertheless, the trade gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a new superstar teammate and ensured he could compete for championships in the coming years. As such, the deal is considered a great business for the Bucks.