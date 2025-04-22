Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest on Bucks superstar's status ahead of Game 2 vs Pacers (Apr. 22)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. The two-time MVP, who was probable ahead of Game 1 due to shoulder discomfort, has been removed from his team’s injury report. Milwaukee hopes he can lead the team to a series-tying victory in Game 2.

Ad

Antetokounmpo seems to have hurdled his shoulder injury concerns. He had 36 points behind 14-for-23 shooting in the Bucks’ 117-98 Game 1 loss on Saturday. The Greek superstar had another usual dazzling performance but failed to get enough support from across the roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two games in March because of shoulder discomfort. The Bucks could have allowed him to play but likely held him out for load management. He sat out on April 6, the second night of a back-to-back set against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo also appeared in street clothes for the Bucks’ final regular-season game in Milwaukee.

With the playoffs underway, the limitations are off. Antetokounmpo has the green light to play unless his shoulder issues return or he suffers another injury.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t carry the Milwaukee Bucks by himself

If the Milwaukee Bucks want to avenge last season’s playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers, somebody else besides Giannis Antetokounmpo must show up. In Game 1 in Indiana, no other starter reached double-digit figures in scoring.

Kyle Kuzma, the player the Bucks traded for before the trade deadline, failed to score. He went 0-for-5, including 0-for-2 from deep. Brook Lopez tallied nine points, while Taurean Prince, like Kuzma, could not make even one free throw.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bucks got a little lift from the bench behind Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and AJ Green. They combined for 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Still, it proved to be insufficient. Some of their baskets came when the game had been decided.

Whether Damian Lillard returns or not, the Bucks are not likely to advance to the second round by over-relying on Antetokounmpo.

Where to watch Game 2 of the Bucks-Pacers?

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host Game 2 of the Bucks-Pacers playoff series. The matchup will be broadcast on NBA TV. Fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More