Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest update amid Bucks star's COVID recovery (Oct. 6)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is day-to-day ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' preseason opener against the Miami Heat on Monday. Giannis didn't join the Bucks for training camp until Saturday. He dealt with COVID over the past week, raising questions about his chances of suiting up in preseason.It seems like Giannis is preparing for the season opener and won't likely play in the preseason, especially in Monday's contest. Here's the latest update from the two-time MVP himself as of Saturday (via Bucks reporter Eric Nehm):&quot;Obviously, I think it took a toll on my body. I'm not feeling 100 percent yet, physically. Just take it day by day...Tomorrow, a little better. I got 18 days until the first game, so I think I'll be fine.&quot;In a separate media availability, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about the tough time he had, as he &quot;shivered&quot; while being wrapped in his blanket while dealing with the virus that rocked the entire world in 2020.The Bucks superstar should be fine even if he rests this preseason. Giannis had a productive summer with the Greek national team. He played in the EuroBasket, leading them to a bronze medal finish, playing seven games.Giannis averaged 27.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting 68.5%.Giannis Antetokounmpo sees potential in the new-look Bucks The Milwaukee Bucks made significant changes after the Damian Lillard era didn't work out as expected. The Bucks have suffered three consecutive first-round exits, and the upcoming season can be their chance to break that drought. Milwaukee made a bold call to waive Lillard after the All-Star suffered an Achilles tear in the playoffs.The franchise used the opportunity to lure Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers in free agency with a four-year $108.9 million deal. Turner will replace veteran Brook Lopez, whom the Bucks decided against re-signing in free agency. The priority is to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with shooting and defense, which seemed clear after the last two years.Questions arose over Giannis being on board with the changes, but the Bucks' leader is seeing the potential of the team's ceiling.&quot;I watched film today and I see that the team has potential that the team has,&quot; Giannis said on Saturday. &quot;We can play fast, we are athletes. We just gotta move the ball. ... The ball cannot stick. If the ball starts sticking, we're not that good, you know. We can space the floor, we have so much shooting, we're going to be very good defensively.&quot;The Bucks retained multiple players from last season as Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. all returned.The schemes will shift back to Giannis Antetokounmpo as the focal point, surrounded by multiple high-quality role players.