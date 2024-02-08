Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status (February 8)

Over the past 10 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the cornerstone of the Milwaukee Bucks and he has rewarded the team with a championship in 2021. They will get a good test when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves next on February 8.

Both teams collide inside the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, and the tip-off happens at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. It marks the inaugural encounter of the 2023-24 season between the two sides, with the Bucks sweeping the previous season's series by winning both games against the Timberwolves.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks IR, five players are game-time decisions by the team doctors. The list includes Damian Lillard, Cameron Payne, Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Only Khris Middleton is ruled out against the Timberwolves due to an ankle injury.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been careful in fielding Giannis Antetokounmpo since he was reported to have a knee injury on February 4. Even with some injury scares, 'The Greek Freak' has been known to play through injury.

The eight-time NBA All-Star has only missed two games this season, with the last one coming on January 17 against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a shoulder. Since then, he has played 10 consecutive matches.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Minnesota Timberwolves was back on December 30, 2022. Giannis Antetokounmpo suited up against tha T-Wolves team without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Taking advantage of the absence of Towns and Gobert, Antetokounmpo came out with monster numbers of 43 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. He also shot 14-of-23 from the field and made 14-of-21 free throws. The Bucks prevailed in this encounter, 123-114.

Two months before Antetokounmpo's 43-point outburst against the T-Wolves, the two teams faced on November 4 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Antetokounmpo battled both Gobert and Towns in this game and was still able to provide a triple-double of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks?

For those who want to catch the action, the live television broadcast of the game can be seen on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports North starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular choices for those who prefer to watch via online live stream. Radio broadcast is also available through SiriusXM, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and KFAN FM.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!