Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Bucks star's status (Apr. 8)

On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could return to the court as his team faces off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Greek Freak was out for the last fixture against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday with a left shoulder tendinopathy but is listed as probable for his team's next fixture.

Although he is still on the injury list at the time of writing, the probable tag makes him a game-time decision, and Doc Rivers should field his main man for this intra-conference tie against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has only missed two of his team's last ten fixtures of late but the former MVP has struggled with his fitness this term.

The explosive forward has missed 14 games for the Bucks so far, playing only 64 of his team's 78 fixtures. Most of his missed games this season have been down to a calf injury that he sustained days before the All-Star weekend in February. With only four games remaining, this will be the fifth time in six years that Giannis has failed to play 70+ games.

Antetokounpo has been the leading man for the Milwaukee Bucks and has led them to the playoffs despite his injuries. Sitting fifth in the rankings, the Bucks are currently looking to retain their rank in the East after attaining automatic qualification.

The Detroit Pistons in sixth are only 1.5 games behind the Bucks, and the Wisconsin side needs to win their remaining fixtures to cement a fifth place finish. Currently on a four-game winning streak, the return of Giannis will be a huge boost for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's performances this season and where to watch

Despite missing 14 games with a calf and a shoulder injury, Giannis Antetokounpo has enjoyed a great campaign. His stats have been MVP-worthy, and if not for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Nikola Jokic, the Greek Freak could have won the award for a third time.

Averaging 30.5 points, which is the second-highest tally in the league, Antetokounmpo is also collecting the sixth most rebounds (11.9) and ranks among the top 15 in the league for assists provided (6.3). Furthermore, he also has the sixth highest field goal percentage in the NBA with 60.5%.

Currently playing in his 11th year in the league, the Greek Freak continues to get better with time. Leading his team to another playoff series, the Greek international should return to the court against the Timberwolves at the Fiserv Forum.

Fans can follow the game live on the FDSWI and FDSN networks while online viewers can stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

