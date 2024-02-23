Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on MVP favorite's status (February 23)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the Milwaukee Bucks' first game since the NBA All-Star break against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A probable status means a player will likely play, so Giannis is expected to suit up on Friday night. The Bucks will hope his status isn't downgraded closer to the game, as their hopes of getting back on track rest on his shoulders.

The Bucks have gone 3-7 under new head coach Doc Rivers and are under pressure to perform better. The schedule isn't getting easier, with Friday being one of their toughest challenges against the best Western Conference team.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is on the Bucks' injury report because of a right knee patellar tendinitis issue. It's fortunately not a contact injury. However, it's caused due to overuse. Giannis has played all but two games this season, averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The way to recover from this injury is frequent rest. But with the Bucks' struggles and challenging schedule for the rest of the season, Giannis might have to fight this nagging injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 19 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 22.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 5.7 apg. He holds a 13-6 record against the Western Conference leaders.

Giannis and the Bucks sustained a 129-105 loss against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup on Feb. 8. He finished with 17 points and seven assists in 27 minutes, shooting 7 of 14.

The Timberwolves did a solid job of containing Giannis in that contest, thanks to their twin-tower pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. It was an easier task, with All-Star point guard Damian Lillard out injured for the Bucks.

With Lillard playing Friday, the Bucks will hope they can get their lick back on the road.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minneosta Timberwolves?

ESPN and local TV operators Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North will cover the Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves game. Fans abroad can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are -2 favorites with a -130 Moneyline to win this contest.

All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns headline this marquee matchup. If the Bucks find their niche under coach Doc Rivers moving forward and the Timberwolves overcome their postseason shortcomings, this could be a potential NBA Finals preview.