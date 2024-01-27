Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on the Eastern Conference All-Star captain’s status (Jan. 27)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable heading into Saturday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The newly-named Eastern Conference All-Star team captain was on the injury list ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He was dealing with back spasms before he was eventually cleared to play.

The Bucks, however, will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Pelicans. Given how banged-up the two-time MVP has been over his last three games, his status for Saturday will be iffy.

Milwaukee will unquestionably be at a disadvantage if Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t suit up. Over his last five games, he is averaging 29.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.6 assists. He had three triple-doubles during that stretch and led the Bucks to a 4-1 record.

“The Greek Freak” wasn’t his dominant self in Friday’s 112-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He did have 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists but he also had six turnovers and looked a little hesitant. Milwaukee’s training staff will carefully monitor him before the game against the Pelicans.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed just two games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was given a rest on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time MVP was also unavailable on Jan. 17 versus the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right shoulder contusion.

Antetokounmpo has been a regular on the injury list due to his nagging shoulder issues. A new ailment was added to his list of concerns on Friday, which was against the Cavaliers again. He suffered back spasms but played through it in the loss to Cleveland.

The combination of shoulder and back issues might be enough for the Milwaukee Bucks to hold Antetokounmpo out versus New Orleans.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is not cleared to play, he could be ready to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Bucks will host the Pelicans at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday. Tickets from Vivid Seats go as low as $33. The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be covered by Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports New Orleans. Streaming is available by subscription via the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and WRNO 99.5 FM to get color commentaries of the game.

