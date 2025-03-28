Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on the Bucks forward's availability (March 28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put himself in the middle of the MVP conversation yet again this season. However, the 6-foot-11 forward has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of the Bucks' last game.

Ad

Antetokounmpo has led the way for the Bucks this season, putting up dominant numbers while playing in 59 of the team's 72 games, but another lower-body injury has Milwaukee exercising caution as they prepare for a playoff run.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' game on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets, and his team lost 117-127. He was upgraded to questionable on the Bucks' injury report on Friday morning, but he isn't expected to play in Friday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The power forward is listed as day-to-day on the team's injury report, per ESPN.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Antetokounmpo's presence in the Bucks' starting lineup is crucial in a game that could go a long way in determining the playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential absence leaves his team vulnerable to being swept in their season series against Karl-Anthony Towns and Co.

The Bucks are hobbling into the postseason after All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was ruled out indefinitely with blood clots in his right calf. In their current situation, the Bucks are unlikely to rush Antetokounmpo back for a regular season game, choosing instead to give him extra time to recover before the playoffs.

Ad

What would the Bucks miss if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't play against the Knicks?

The Milwaukee Bucks aren't expecting Giannis Antetokounmpo to play tonight, making the game much more difficult despite the fact that the Knicks are without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson. In their matchup with the New York Knicks on Jan. 12, the Bucks were blown out, losing the game 106-140, dropping to 0-2 against the Knicks this season.

Ad

Antetokounmpo played 31 minutes in that game, recording 24 points and 13 rebounds. He is the driving force behind the Bucks offense, especially without Damian Lillard on the floor.

Despite the players around him missing games because of injuries or suspensions, Antetokounmpo has remained one of the top players in the NBA, and he is expected to finish within the top five of the MVP voting this season. In 59 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot injury is a point of concern for the Milwaukee Bucks as the postseason draws closer. The superstar forward missed the majority of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers last season, resulting in a surprising first-round exit.

With 10 games left in their season, the Bucks will need their starting power forward to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference, including young upstarts like the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. At 40-32, the Bucks are fighting with both teams for home-court advantage in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback