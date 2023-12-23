Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest injury update for 2x MVP (Dec. 23)

On Saturday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be at Madison Square Garden to face off against the New York Knicks in Manhattan. Giannis is on the injury report for the game but is listed as probable, so he should be available.

He has played 27 games this season and is averaging 30.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest, shooting 60.3% from the field and 20.8% from the 3-point range.

The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference with a 21-7 record in after 28 games. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games and in the midst of a six-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic (at home) 118-114. In 37 minutes of playing time, Giannis had 37 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, shooting 11/25 from the field.

As for the Knicks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-11 record in their first 27 games. They are 6-4 over their last 10 games and have won their last two.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status is listed as probable for the Bucks-Knicks game on Friday.

He has been dealing with knee soreness and has undergone a "cleanup procedure" on his knee. Despite the injury, Antetokounmpo has shown resilience and a history of recovering quickly.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs the New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 35 games against the New York Knicks, averaging 23.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Some of his key performances against the New York Knicks include:

On Nov. 10, 2018, Giannis scored 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out seven assists in a victory. In another game, he recorded a rare, almost triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in 15 out of 22 shots made (68% FG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP-like 2023-24 season

Giannis has been on a roll this season, showcasing MVP-like performances. He has broken the Bucks' scoring record with a stunning 64-point performance against the Indiana Pacers, setting new milestones in free throws made (24) and field goal attempts (32)

His impressive performance has earned him a spot among the league's top scorers through Week 8. He has been a consistent threat on the court, contributing to the Bucks' success and solidifying his position as a strong contender for the MVP award.

With the Bucks' recent acquisition of Damian Lillard and the emergence of Khris Middleton, the Bucks seem poised to make a significant impact in the playoffs. Giannis' performance will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their success.