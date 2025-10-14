  • home icon
  Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Bucks MVP's availability for NBA preseason game (Oct. 14)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Bucks MVP's availability for NBA preseason game (Oct. 14)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Bucks MVP's availability for NBA preseason game (Oct. 14). (Image Source: Imagn)

The status of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains uncertain for the Milwaukee Bucks' final preseason game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The two-time league MVP missed the first two tune-up games due to a battle with COVID. The perennial All-Star made his return in the Bucks' previous matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

There’s a strong chance that Antetokounmpo takes the court against the Thunder, as it would be his last opportunity to get his legs under him before the regular season tips off. After Tuesday’s game, the Bucks will have over a week off before facing the Washington Wizards in their regular-season opener.

The "Greek Freak" delivered a dominant performance against the Bulls, recording a double-double in 21 minutes with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

His performance came as a breath of fresh air for Milwaukee fans, who have been concerned about the superstar’s future with the team amid ongoing speculation about a potential trade request. Antetokounmpo, however, appears focused on the upcoming season and ensuring he remains available for the majority of it.

"On October 22, I’ll be out there dressed, ready to go," Antetokounmpo said after the Bulls game. "So, it doesn’t really matter how I feel. Even if I feel good or bad. What matters is 82 ahead of us. Best ability is availability."
Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been completely healthy during the business end of the competition in the last three years. As a result, the Bucks haven't progressed beyond the first round in the last three playoffs.

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during Bucks vs. Thunder preseason game?

NBA fans can watch Giannis Antetokounmpo in action during the Milwaukee Bucks vs. OKC Thunder preseason game on the FanDuel Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Peacock, NBA League Pass and Fubo.

The Bucks vs. Thunder game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Atishay Jain
