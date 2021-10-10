Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Oklahoma City Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks clash against the OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in a game between two teams who are at the opposite ends of the NBA in terms of quality. The Bucks are fresh off a championship win, while the Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the league and are still in a developmental phase.

There are doubts about the status of the Bucks talisman and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will feature in the game, as the Greek Freak has not played a single preseason game for the defending champions so far.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against OKC Thunder?

Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade & Rally

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out by the Milwaukee Bucks for tonight's game against OKC Thunder due to left knee soreness. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyper-extended knee injury in Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which also led to him missing a few games in the postseason.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen Bucks' injury report for tomorrow night's game in Brooklyn:OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Khris Middleton, Semi Ojeleye, Bobby PortisDoubtful: Jrue HolidayQuestionable: Grayson Allen

But Antetokounmpo returned to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA championship win, beating the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals and Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. He was a force to be reckoned with in the postseason, and finished with averages of 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists per game.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been participating in the Milwaukee Bucks' training sessions, and the athletic power forward can be expected to take to court against the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener. It is one of the most high-profile encounters of the 2021-22 NBA campaign, and it will be fitting that Giannis Antetokounmpo returns against the side he eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been extremely conscious of his knee injury, and medical staff have clearly deemed it necessary for him to take the required rest. Antetokounmpo not playing in preseason games is not going to hurt the Milwaukee Bucks much, as they are of virtually no significance. But Mike Budenholzer will pray that Antetokounmpo is back once the season tips off.

