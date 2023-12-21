Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks star

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Bucks have won five straight. The Magic have slipped with three straight losses to some of the top contenders in the East in the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo’s status for the game is up in the air.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a right midfoot sprain. He has only missed one game this season and seems likely to play. He is estimated to return to the lineup despite the day-to-day tag. His status should be monitored closer to tipoff.

The Bucks are -7.5 favorites at home. That line shows Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to suit up for Milwaukee.

The game tips off at 8pm ET/7pm CT (local time). It will be in the Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks have had a lot of success. They are 15-2 at home this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks take on Orlando Magic

The Bucks should have Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup as they host the Orlando Magic. They will still be without Jae Crowder.

The guard is out until at least mid-January with a tear in his abdomen. He has been out since November 13.

Milwaukee may also be without TyTy Washington. The young guard could return after missing the last two games. He would play limited minutes as a reserve if active.

Orlando has their own injury issues. The Magic got their starting center, Wendell Carter Jr. back. However, they also have other health issues.

Starting point guard Markelle Fultz is out against the Bucks. He is expected to return next week. He has been out since November 9 with a knee injury.

Joe Ingles could return after missing Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury. He is listed as day-to-day and questionable to play.

The game could turn into a defensive battle if the Magic control the pace of the game. They are 4th in defensive rating. They will have their hands full with the third-rated offense in the league in Milwaukee.

The Bucks will need Giannis Antetkounmpo’s length and power down low against the Magic’s massive front court. Depending on the lineup, the Magic often throw out four players over 6-foot-9 at one time. Their size could be tough for the Bucks to slow down given their defensive struggles, especially on the perimeter.

Orlando will need to take advantage of the poor defense of Milwaukee’s backcourt, or lack thereof. It could be a big game for Cole Anthony who is averaging 15.0 points per game.