Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

The defending champions (46-28) have continued from where they left off, putting up dominating performances but have struggled for consistency. They are currently third in the East and one game away from Eastern Conference leaders Miami Heat (48-28).

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



Plays of the Week presented by Lobs, circus shots, & posters all in a jam-packed week.Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank Lobs, circus shots, & posters all in a jam-packed week. Plays of the Week presented by @BMOHarrisBank. https://t.co/XdN57FP0sT

The Bucks have hit top form at the right time as the regular season reaches its conclusion, winning seven of their last 10 games. They will be eager to cement home court advantage for the postseason as they look to repeat as champions.

One of the many reasons why Antetokounmpo and Co. have looked good this season is because of the right mix of size and shooting in their roster. In 13 games without Antetokounmpo, though, the Bucks have won only six. So fans will be curious to know Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable against Philadelphia 76ers

The Greek Freak in action against the Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been officially listed as probable by the Milwaukee Bucks for the Philadelphia 76ers matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



@we_energies Giannis drops 30 points in 28 minutes but the Bucks ultimately fall to the Grizzlies. Giannis drops 30 points in 28 minutes but the Bucks ultimately fall to the Grizzlies. ⚡️ @we_energies ⚡️ https://t.co/zFMKoTIwUd

The Bucks will need Antetokounmpo to help them to another win after a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the player dropped 30 points.

The Greek Freak has been in incredible form this season, averaging 29.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting the ball at better than 30% from the perimeter and over 55% from the field. He has recorded four triple doubles and 41 double doubles this season.

One of the many underlying subplots for Antetokounmpo till the end of the regular season is his bid for the scoring title and MVP award. He is in battle with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant for the scoring title.

Antetokounmpo is also in the MVP fray alongside Embiid and Nikola Jokic but isn't the favorite for the award. However, a strong end to the season with some big performances and propelling the Bucks to the East summit could sway enough votes in his favor.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the world right now? Yes No 0 votes so far