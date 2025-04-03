Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Bucks star's availability (Apr. 3)

The Milwaukee Bucks face a setback ahead of their clash against the Philadelphia 76ers as Giannis Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report. Antetokounmpo is listed as “probable” due to a sprain in his left foot.

The 30-year-old superstar had hurt himself during the Mar. 24 contest against the Phoenix Suns. This resulted in the forward missing the Bucks’ subsequent clash against the Denver Nuggets, depriving enthusiasts of the opportunity to watch a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Nikola Jokic duel.

Despite being a consistent addition to the dreadful list in recent games, the Greek Freak has been available and delivered strong performances since then. The two-time MVP is currently in the midst of a five-game 30-point streak, averaging 32.2 points, 10 rebounds and 6.2 assists during this stretch. But such jaw-dropping figures haven’t benefitted the Bucks as they suffered a 2-3 losing record.

Before this, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed seven games (including the All-Star Game) in February due to a left mid-calf strain. However, it is safe to say that this specific injury hasn’t been bothering him anymore.

The team has ruled out Damian Lillard (calf), Bobby Portis (league suspension) and Jericho Sims (thumb) for tonight’s matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. In addition, AJ Green is listed as “questionable” due to a spain in his right AC joint.

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are going to be without several key pieces, they will enter the battle against the depleted Sixers as the heavy favorites. The long list of absentees from Philadelphia’s squad includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers clash will be available for live broadcast on NBCS-PH (local) and FDSWIX (local). Additionally, fans can also stream the game via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, Apr. 3, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

