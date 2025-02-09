Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury status on Bucks All-Star (Feb. 9)

The Milwaukee Bucks return to the Fiserv Forum on Sunday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers but will have to overcome their Eastern Conference rivals without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The All-Star forward was sidelined for Milwaukee's road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and will miss his fourth consecutive game due to injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the Bucks' latest injury report and is ruled out for Sunday's game. On Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic tweeted that Antetokounmpo will miss out due to a left calf strain.

The news comes as a major blow for a Bucks team hovering in fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-23 record and struggling to keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. Milwaukee trails the first-placed Cavs by 14 games and the second-placed Celtics by 8.5 games as the final quarter of the season approaches.

Milwaukee has a 4-5 overall record this season when Antetokounmpo is not playing.

When healthy, Antetokounmpo remains one of the most dangerous players in the NBA. The 6-foot-11 forward ranks second in the league in points per game (31.8) and fifth in rebounds per game (12.2). He has also chipped in with 5.9 apg and 1.3 bpg.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP and was named the NBA's Defensive Payer of the Year in 2020. He has been selected to the All-Star team on nine occasions and was a key figure in the Bucks' championship run in 2021.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up big numbers against the 76ers over the 2024-25 campaign

Milwaukee Bucks forward Antetokounmpo (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Milwaukee Bucks will have a tough matchup on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers with former MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey visiting Wisconsin. The two Eastern Conference rivals have met twice this season, with the Bucks winning both games, thanks to strong performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During the opening game of the season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 14 rebounds and seven assists and contributed 25 points in a 124-109 victory.

Antetokounmpo followed that up with another dazzling display against the Sixers on Jan. 19 at the Fiserv Forum. The All-Star forward recorded a double-double, finishing with 34 points and 15 rebounds.

