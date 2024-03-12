Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on former DPOY's status (March 12)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks star has made the injury report for consecutive games. However, Giannis will likely play after missing only one game amid an injury-riddled stretch over the past few weeks.

He has stayed relatively healthy, playing 62 of the Bucks' 65 games this year, averaging 30.8 points, 11. 2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest. Giannis is shooting a career-high 61.5%. The Bucks 42-23, second in the East.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was initially on the injury report for an Achilles issue. He's on the list because of a right knee tendinitis for Tuesday's contest. Giannis has dealt with a right knee issue for a brief stretch this season. Considering the lack of rest this season with only three absences, it's likely a wear and tear issue,

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Giannis has played 18 times against the Kings, averaging 23.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 4.5 apg. He's 14-4 against the Western Conference outfit.

Giannis impressed with a 27-point triple-double when the teams met in Milwaukee earlier this season on Jan. 14. He led the Bucks to a 143-142 overtime win as both teams went off in a high-scoring affair.

Milwaukee Bucks' defense must step up to prevail against Sacramento

Despite an inferior 36-27 record, the Sacramento Kings can match up well to the Milwaukee Bucks, with their size and shooting. Milwaukee will need to continue showing out on defense as they have under Doc Rivers to secure the win and take a 2-2 record back home from this California trip.

Since the All-Star break, the Bucks are seventh on defense with a 110.0 rating. They have held their opponents to 107.0 points, a stark difference from the numbers they produced before the break. The Bucks allowed 118.8 points then and posted a defensive rating of 115.9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been decisive on most nights at that end. He will be crucial again, up against fellow MVP candidate Domantas Sabonis, who has been having a stellar run, averaging 20.1 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 8.4 apg on 61/42/70 splits.

He's recorded a double-double in all but four games this season while leading the league in triple-doubles (22). That will be one of the key battles in this game, deciding the fate of the contest.

It's a high-stakes clash for the Kings as every win counts for their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs directly with a top-six finish.