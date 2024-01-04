Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest update for 2x MVP (Jan. 4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not listed on the Millwaukee Bucks' injury report on Thursday, so he will be available to play the back-to-back matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. He will be playing his second game in as many nights after a blowout loss to the Pacers.

Giannis had a team-high 26 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists and also recorded a block with two steals in more than 36 minutes, over his average time. He was two assists shy from a triple double as the Bucks lost 142-130, allowing the Pacers to score 20 points more than their offensive net rating.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Before the new season, Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a routine off-season procedure to address some minor left knee discomfort, which necessitated surgery.

To ensure that he would hit the ground running, Giannis skipped the FIBA tournament and focused on rehab, teaming up with the Bucks to make sure he would fire on all cylinders come the opening night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats vs the San Antonio Spurs

Giannis boasts incredible numbers versus the Spurs. His overall record against the Spurs is 9-11, averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

One of his notable performances against them came on Mar. 23, 2023 when he dropped 31 and 14 in points and rebounds under 25 minutes.

The last time Giannis played against the Spurs, he had an all around performance, achieving a triple-double in a 132-119 win over the Spurs on Dec. 20, 2023. He had 16 assists along with 14 rebounds and 11 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama set to face for the first time

The NBA world awaits as Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' electrifying rookie, gears up for his first showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks's two-time MVP Giannis.

While Wembanyama's minutes will be limited, his towering presence and shot-blocking prowess promise to create a fascinating test for Antetokounmpo's unparalleled physicality and all-around skillset.

Wembanyama's ability to disrupt shots at the rim could force Antetokounmpo to adjust his driving game, while Giannis' relentless attacking could test the rookie's defensive endurance.

This clash of styles promises a captivating battle, where size meets agility, and potential meets experience.