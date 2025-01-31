Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Bucks All-Star's availability (Jan. 31)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to take the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The "Greek Freak" is listed as "probable" on the injury report due to right patella tendinopathy and barring any last-minute setbacks, he is set to lead the Bucks' charge.

Giannis was in action during the Bucks' 125-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, where he delivered a standout performance, though it wasn't enough to secure a victory for Milwaukee.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The nine-time All-Star logged 36 minutes, posting an impressive 39 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while shooting 17 of 24 from the field. Notably, he did not attempt a single 3-pointer during the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Under Doc Rivers, the Bucks currently hold the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-19 record through 45 games. Giannis has been a key presence, playing in 39 of those 46 games, having missed just six games all season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced the San Antonio Spurs 22 times in his career and boasts a strong track record against the Western Conference franchise. The former Defensive Player of the Year holds impressive averages of 21.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 block per game against the Spurs.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks' superstar has already squared off against Victor Wembanyama and Co. once this season, delivering a standout performance. In that game, Giannis recorded 25 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block, while shooting 11 of 21 from the field.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs game will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Spurs game will be broadcast live on KENS (local) FDSWI (local) and WMLW (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback