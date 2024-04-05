Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on 2x MVP's status (April 5)

After a pair of ugly losses to the Wizards and Grizzlies, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are back in action Friday. As of now, it's unclear if the two-time MVP will be in the lineup against the Toronto Raptors.

Per the latest injury report, Giannis is listed as questionable due to a left hamstring injury. He will likely go through his warm-up routine before the medical staff makes a final decision on his availability.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with the injury for some time. He was a gametime decision during the Bucks' last game and ended up taking the floor. The superstar forward logged 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes of action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All season, Antetokounmpo has been one of the top players in the NBA. He's a dark horse MVP candidate, putting up averages of 30.7 PPG, 11.5 RPG and 6.5 APG. The Bucks forward has also been one of the more durable stars, playing in 71 out of a possible 76 games.

In the time he's missed, the Bucks have stayed afloat without their top player. They have a record of 3-2 without Giannis this season.

Doc Rivers speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo playing through injury

At this point in the season, almost every player is dealing with some form of nagging injury. Nevertheless, coach Doc Rivers admitted to not liking what he saw from Giannis Antetokounmpo physically during the last game, but he decided not to go against the training staff or star player.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Rivers was asked about the star forward. The longtime coach said that he felt Giannis was moving weird, but the staff said he was fine. Rivers also said that he wished he had taken him out of the game sooner.

"I have eyes, and I just didn't like the way he was moving and that was why I took him out the one time early," Rivers said. "He kept asking to go back in and trainers said he was fine, so we kind of stuck there. But I wish I would have just said no, honestly."

Due to it being late in the regular season, Rivers and the Bucks need to be cautious with their star player.

The postseason is right around the corner, and Milwaukee has hopes of contending for a championship. Their playoff dreams instantly go away if the two-time MVP injures himself in the final handful of games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven that he's a competitive star who always wants to be on the floor for his team. However, at times, it falls on the staff to save the player from themself.