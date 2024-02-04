Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (February  4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz and has not been added to the Bucks' injury report. He's expected to play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Giannis logged 40 minutes in the Bucks' 129-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on the road. The European superstar put on an offensive clinic, trading buckets with Luka Doncic.

"The Greek Freak" ended with a game-high 48 points, six rebounds and 10 assists on 20-of-28 shooting, while Doncic rallied the Mavericks with 40 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists on 13-of-26 shooting.

The Bucks snapped their two-game losing streak under new head coach Doc Rivers heading into their fourth road game in seven days. Giannis will play his seventh straight back-to-back game without missing any so far.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been consistently available for the Bucks despite dealing with injury woes. He has played 47 games this season, missing only two, which came due to rest and a right shoulder contusion.

He was on the Bucks' injury report for eight days, ailing with a shoulder and back ailment. He was upgraded from probable to available since Jan. 27, logging 30 points in the Bucks' 141-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Utah Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played the Utah Jazz 20 times, going 6-14, averaging 24.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, which are similar to his career averages.

His highest totals include 50 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks. In their last matchup, a 132-116 loss at the Fiserv Forum on Jan. 8, Giannis had a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP caliber all season. His availability will boost the Bucks' chances to win their rematch on the road despite the Jazz's strong 15-7 record at home.

With Brook Lopez being out, Giannis will be required to have a bigger defensive role in guarding forward Lauri Markkanen while creating space for Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard on the offensive end.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz game will be broadcast locally on KJZZ and Bally Sports WI networks for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial. It can also be purchased as a subscription.

