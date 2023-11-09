Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs the Indiana Pacers? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (November 9) 

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Nov. 9. The Bucks will be on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 8. Milwaukee currently sits second in the Eastern Conference, having won five of their first seven games. Only the Philadelphia 76ers are ahead of them following their latest victory over the Boston Celtics.

At the time of writing, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play against the Pacers. The superstar forward had a difficult evening against the Pistons, as they limited his scoring ability, holding the "Greek Freak" to a 15-point night on 6-of-16 shooting from the field.

Indiana's defensive system will be a different test. Rick Carlisle doesn't have the size at his disposal that Monty Williams has in Detroit. However, Myles Turner can be a high-level rim protector when tasked with containing roll-men in drop coverage. Giannis will likely look to use his physicality to bully-drive his way to the rim, at which point easy finishes should be available.

Bully drives don't work against the Pistons, though. Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren provide length and athleticism; they're strong and embrace contact. That's part of what limited Antetokounmpo's effectiveness throughout the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Where to watch

Fans planning on watching the contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers can catch the game on Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports WI, Fubo and NBA League Pass.

Fans can also tune into the game via radio, with Sirius XM, 93.5 The Fan and 103.3 FM WTMJ.

The contest will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers is usually a high-scoring affair

In the last four meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, the games have all been high-scoring affairs. The past four scorelines look like this:

Bucks win 132-119 (Jan. 16 2023,)

Bucks win 141-131 (Jan. 28 2023,)

Pacers win 139-123 (March 17 2023,)

Bucks win 149-136 (March 30, 2023.)

As such, it's fair to expect another similar outcome when the two teams face off on Nov. 9. Both teams are trying to build some momentum. Navigating the middle part of the season is easier when you've enjoyed a strong start. Stacking wins early gives you some breathing room when the games start coming thick and fast in December, January, and February.

Milwaukee will rely on Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to help them secure as many wins as possible, especially in winnable games like their upcoming contest against the Pacers. Milwaukee has the talent to be one of the most dominant teams in the East; they've already begun to prove that. Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the pick-and-roll is too much for most defenses to deal with.