Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Italy - August 10th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece will host Italy in their next friendly game leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Thursday, August 10th.

Greece has recorded two impressive wins over Luka Doncic's Slovenia in their first three games. However, they are coming off a 71-64 loss against the Nikola Jokic-less Serbians. It was still an impressive run considering they are playing without their star player, Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has been sidelined from international duty after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his knee this offseason. He has missed all friendlies, and his status for the FIBA World Cup later this month remains in the air.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not feature for the Greeks against Italy, either. Greece head coach Dimitris Itoudis gave limited information in an interview with Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 regarding Giannis and his brother Kostas' injury updates recently, saying:

“They are still not practicing with the team, and we don’t have something more to say right now.”

Greece is hoping that Giannis can make a return before the FIBA World Cup begins. He is part of the 18-man roster they announced about a week ago. Greece is in the same group as favorites Team USA. New Zealand and Jordan are the underdogs in that group.

Greece has a good chance of advancing to the knockout stages regardless of Giannis' absence. However, they might struggle without him if they prevail from the group stage.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com



One of the most exciting matchups will take place in Group C, where Team USA will face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece



#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/90fCP5UkWh In case you missed it, the FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw was completedOne of the most exciting matchups will take place in Group C, where Team USA will face Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo's offseason activity is crucial ahead of the new NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be taking the necessary steps regarding his health ahead of the new NBA season. The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a disappointing first-round exit, despite finishing with the best record.

They have made significant changes leading up to the new season by replacing Mike Budenholzer with rookie coach Adrian Griffin. Giannis' staying in top shape remains the No. 1 priority for the franchise.

It's also his No. 1 priority as he knows he will be crucial in ensuring the Bucks adjust to Griffin's system as early as possible. Milwaukee played under Budenholzer for five seasons, so the transition period awaits them ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As the team's best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability is crucial. Milwaukee has committed to its current core by offering Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez lucrative deals this offseason. Middleton signed a three-year $102 million contract, while Lopez signed a two-year $48 million deal.

The onus is now on the players to repay the organization's faith in them and deliver another championship. Their window is limited with this group, as Lopez, 35, Middleton, 31, and Holiday, 33, may not stick around longer.

