Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status (Feb. 21)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will see a familiar face in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Khris Middleton will meet his old teammates and play against them for the first time since his trade to Washington for Kyle Kuzma. Amid this storyline, there is rising speculation about Antetokounmpo's status for the game.

Ad

The two-time NBA MVP returned Thursday against the LA Clippers from a six-game absence, citing a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo played on a minute restriction, with six minutes per quarter and 24 in total. That's all he needed to impact the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists, shooting 10 of 14. With an extended rest amid his injury recovery and no setbacks in Thursday's 24-minute outing, Antetokounmpo is expected to play on the second night of a back-to-back as he reunites with his former co-star, Khris Middleton.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo has found massive success against the Washington Wizards over the years. He has averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 33 games. Antetokounmpo has 20 wins against the Wizards.

In his last game vs. Washington on Nov. 30, he tallied 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 124-114 win. Antetokounmpo didn't play when the teams met again on Dec. 21. The Bucks won that contest without him. Bobby Portis was the hero of that matchup with 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Ad

However, the Bucks won't have him on Friday after the NBA suspended him for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards game?

FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and MNMT/MNMT2 (Spanish) will provide coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards game in the local regions. Viewers outside the respective coverage areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington. The Bucks are overwhelming favorites to win with a -7-point spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback