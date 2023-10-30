"Is this the guy that Taylor sent a gift to?" - NBA fans react hilariously to Flavor Flav singing National Anthem at Milwaukee Bucks game

It appears to have become an annual tradition for someone to deliver a subpar performance of the national anthem in the NBA.This year, Flavor Flav takes the title for his particularly poor rendition during his performance at a Milwaukee Bucks game.

Perhaps Flavor Flav, a founding member and hype man of the rap group Public Enemy, would have been better off sticking to hip-hop, as his rendition of the national anthem was quite challenging to listen to.

Just a day before his national anthem performance, Flavor Flav received Taylor Swift merchandise as a gift from the pop star herself. However, going by the online reactions, it might have been Swift's singing skills that he probably required more of.

Fans wasted no time in poking fun at Flavor Flav's performance.

However, there were some who found themselves impressed by Flavor Flav's vocal range.

Despite the forgettable performance, Flavor Flav's status as a legend remains. He is one of the masterminds behind iconic songs like “Fight the Power,” “Can’t Truss It” and “Don't Believe the Hype,” and he stands as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

Milwaukee Bucks carefully approaching Khris Middleton situation

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton was not able to play in their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday as part of the Bucks' precautionary measures to manage his workload coming back from offseason knee surgery.

The three-time All-Star played just 16 minutes in the Bucks' 118-117 season-opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, tallying six points, four assists and three rebounds.

According to Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, the team made the decision to give Middleton some rest on the first night of a back-to-back and said that Middleton is anticipated to be back in action for Monday's game against the Miami Heat.

"This is just being smart and ramping him up gradually," Griffin said after practice on Saturday. "He participated in practice today and looked really good."

Earlier, Griffin stated that the Bucks would take a cautious approach in managing Middleton's playing time and gradually integrate him back into the lineup.

“We have to be smart. Going from 12 to 35 (minutes) is probably not a smart thing to do right now,” Griffin said.

The Bucks have the luxury of being patient with Middleton, especially after acquiring Damian Lillard in the offseason, who can shoulder a significant offensive burden. However, it's crucial for Middleton to return to his peak form if the Bucks are genuinely committed to their championship aspirations.