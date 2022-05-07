“Is Harden better than Charles Barkley? No.… Clearly Harden’s not better than CP3” - Nick Wright suggests James Harden doesn’t make the top 5 best players to never win a ring list

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has shown the ability to be one of the game's most electrifying players. Harden has proven to be one of the game's top stars throughout most of his career. However, he hasn't won at the highest level.

Coming into the year, it was expected that Harden would have his best chance at a championship while playing for the Brooklyn Nets. However, tensions with the organization spiraled out of control.

Harden was subsequently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline in a deal involving Ben Simmons.

Harden got off to an impressive start with the 76ers. He teamed up with superstar big man Joel Embiid to give the 76ers a dangerous duo. While it looked as if Harden was on his way towards a championship, optimism has dwindled.

Nick Wright said that Harden's inability to win at the highest level has made him question just how good of a player he really is. Speaking on "First Things First," Wright stated:

"A few years ago, I said I thought James Harden was the best player in NBA history who didn't win a ring — it was him & Elgin Baylor. That was wrong. Is he 1 of the 5 best without a ring? Is he better than Barkley, Malone, Baylor, Stockton or CP3? No."

James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers prepare for crucial Game 3

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden.

It's been a fascinating year for James Harden, especially after his exit from the Brooklyn Nets organization. While Harden has shown the ability to be a dangerous weapon, he's still struggling to find success in the playoffs.

There are still questions that loom about Harden moving forward, including his upcoming contract situation. There are still some that wonder if an early playoff exit could lead Harden to explore his options in free agency.

While many expect that Harden will sign an extension with the team, it's still become a situation that requires monitoring.

After an impressive opening-round series win against the Toronto Raptors, Harden and the 76ers have gone go toe-to-toe with the Miami Heat.

To make things more difficult, the team has been without superstar big man Joel Embiid for the first two games of the series. If Embiid is unable to play, Harden will have to look like the player of old if the 76ers want to prevent a 3-0 deficit.

