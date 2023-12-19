"Is that a hickey on Austin Reaves' neck?": NBA fans perplexed after seeing Lakers guard's bruised neck

Austin Reaves, the promising guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, has been making headlines not only for his performance on the court vs. the Knicks but also due to a visible red mark on his neck.

Speculations have arisen, with some suggesting it could be a hickey while others consider it an injury.

Reaves' health has been the subject of attention, with a recent incident during the game against the San Antonio Spurs causing a "mini scare" for the Lakers. While the nature of the red mark on his neck is not confirmed, it is essential to wait for Reaves's official update on his condition.

The guard has previously dealt with injuries, and the team and fans are undoubtedly hoping for his swift recovery.

As the situation unfolds, the focus remains on Reaves' recovery and his continued contribution to the team's success.

Austin Reaves: A rising force in the Lakers' lineup

Austin Reaves has significantly contributed to the team since joining as an undrafted rookie. Reaves' journey to the NBA is a testament to his perseverance and talent. After declining to be selected in the 2021 NBA draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, eventually earning a standard NBA contract.

His impact on the team became evident early on, with notable performances such as scoring eight points in his NBA debut and delivering a game-winning 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks.

Reaves' ability to make crucial plays has been a valuable asset to the Lakers, and his recent re-signing with the team on a four-year, $54 million contract underscores his importance.

Reaves has earned a reputation as a tenacious defender and an intelligent playmaker, embracing tough defensive assignments and making significant offensive contributions.

His defensive prowess has been particularly noteworthy, with teammates and coaches recognizing his ability to handle challenging assignments. Reaves' emergence as a defensive stalwart has earned him the trust and respect of the team, further solidifying his role in the Lakers' lineup.