Is Iman Shumpert retired? Looking at current status of former NBA champion

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert made the headlines recently after news broke of his separation from Teyana Taylor, his wife of seven years. Taylor announced on social media that they have been separated for a while now.

This announcement led fans to question Shumpert’s current status in the NBA.

While Shumpert has not made an official retirement announcement from basketball, he has explored various endeavors beyond the sport in the recent past.

Shumpert, selected by the New York Knicks as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, played in 461 games throughout his decade-long NBA career.

He played a minor role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic NBA championship win in 2016, playing 18.3 minutes a game and averaging 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in the finals against the Golden State Warriors.

His most recent appearance in an NBA game dates back to February 2021, when he briefly played for the Nets on a 10-day contract.

In 2021, Iman Shumpert won the 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars” along with Daniella Karagach.

He released his first studio album, “This Car Ain’t Stolen,” in 2022. The album featured 16 tracks and stories about his life.

Shumpert also took on acting roles in Showtime's series, "The Chi."

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor

Taylor revealed on Sept. 17 via Instagram that she and the former NBA player have separated after being married for seven years. In her Instagram post, she also clarified and refuted recent rumors regarding their relationship.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Teyana said. “To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

Taylor said she and Iman Shumpert “are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team” when it comes to co-parenting their two children.

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT," she said.

"We just keep y'all a**es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Shumpert has yet to comment on the split.

Iman Shumpert averaged 7.2 points per game in his career, which included stops with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Kings, Rockets and the Nets.