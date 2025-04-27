Is Isaiah Stewart playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Pistons forward’s status (Apr. 27)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is questionable for Game 4 on Sunday against the New York Knicks. The bruising big man has had that status since Game 2 but has not played since the series opener a week ago. Stewart has been on the injury report because of right knee inflammation.
With or without Stewart, the Pistons will try to defend their home court and tie the series at 2-2. A loss by the hosts will send the series back to Madison Square Garden with a two-game deficit and on the brink of elimination.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
What happened to Isaiah Stewart?
Isaiah Stewart played 19 minutes in Game 1 before suffering a knee injury. He entered the fourth quarter with 9:54 left before limping to the bench less than a minute later. Stewart finished that game with two points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
A day after losing 123-112 to the New York Knicks in the series opener on Apr. 19, the Detroit Pistons announced Stewart’s injury. He has been dealing with a right knee inflammation, an issue that forced him to miss the past two games.
The Pistons have given him a questionable status for Games 2 and 3 before eventually keeping him out. Only time will tell if he will be downgraded to another DNP or upgraded to available.
Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff has leaned on Paul Reed because of Isaiah Stewart’s injury
Throughout the season, Isaiah Stewart has played a key role for the Detroit Pistons. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has used him as the primary backup to center Jalen Duren. Stewart is not as big or as athletic as Duren but he is mobile, active and has relentless energy.
Without him, Bickerstaff has leaned more on 6-foot-9 Paul Reed to give Duren a breather. Against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, Reed has averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He will likely get another call if Stewart continues to sit because of right knee inflammation.
Where to watch Game 4 of Knicks vs Pistons?
Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, will host Game 4 of the Knicks-Pistons showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.