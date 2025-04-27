Is Isaiah Stewart playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on Pistons forward’s status (Apr. 27)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is questionable for Game 4 on Sunday against the New York Knicks. The bruising big man has had that status since Game 2 but has not played since the series opener a week ago. Stewart has been on the injury report because of right knee inflammation.

Ad

With or without Stewart, the Pistons will try to defend their home court and tie the series at 2-2. A loss by the hosts will send the series back to Madison Square Garden with a two-game deficit and on the brink of elimination.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Isaiah Stewart?

Isaiah Stewart played 19 minutes in Game 1 before suffering a knee injury. He entered the fourth quarter with 9:54 left before limping to the bench less than a minute later. Stewart finished that game with two points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

A day after losing 123-112 to the New York Knicks in the series opener on Apr. 19, the Detroit Pistons announced Stewart’s injury. He has been dealing with a right knee inflammation, an issue that forced him to miss the past two games.

Ad

The Pistons have given him a questionable status for Games 2 and 3 before eventually keeping him out. Only time will tell if he will be downgraded to another DNP or upgraded to available.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff has leaned on Paul Reed because of Isaiah Stewart’s injury

Throughout the season, Isaiah Stewart has played a key role for the Detroit Pistons. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has used him as the primary backup to center Jalen Duren. Stewart is not as big or as athletic as Duren but he is mobile, active and has relentless energy.

Ad

Without him, Bickerstaff has leaned more on 6-foot-9 Paul Reed to give Duren a breather. Against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, Reed has averaged 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He will likely get another call if Stewart continues to sit because of right knee inflammation.

Where to watch Game 4 of Knicks vs Pistons?

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, will host Game 4 of the Knicks-Pistons showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More