Is Isaiah Thomas playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Suns' latest acquisition's status (March 20)

Isaiah Thomas returns to the NBA on Wednesday night after another hiatus. The former All-Star will suit up for his former team Phoenix Suns against the Philadelphia 76ers after recently signing a 10-day deal with the Western Conference contenders.

Thomas last played in the league during the 2021-22 NBA season with the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, also on 10-day deals, making 22 appearances. He was a serviceable backup option, with limited opportunities. All three teams had signed the veteran amid significant roster health issues, leading to his short stints.

Thomas returns to Phoenix after seven years. He played in the 2014-15 season for the team, averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists on 42.6% shooting, including 39.1% from the 3. Thomas got traded to the Boston Celtics midseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A year later, he was an All-Star with the Eastern Conference contenders.

Isaiah Thomas stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Isaiah Thomas has played 16 times against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 22.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds, and going 10-6.

Thomas played against the Sixers in his last NBA stint with the Hornets. He had five points on 2-of-7 shooting in a 144-114 loss, playing 19 minutes.

Isaiah Thomas has a slim but legitimate shot at securing a standard deal with Phoenix

Isaiah Thomas has eagerly waited for another shot in the NBA for years. He's getting one with a contender that could use him for the foreseeable future. The Suns have played the entire year without a true point guard, with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant sharing the duties.

That has not been a recipe for success consistently, so the Suns could use some help at the one. Thomas has been out too long to get an easy way back and cement his spot on a roster. But the chance with the Suns to run point and potentially provide them stability, especially in the fourth quarter, could boost Thomas' chances of getting a standard deal for the rest of the year.

Expand Tweet

There's no surprise that the Suns have shown interest in him at this stage of the season. It could be pivotal for Thomas' chances of rejuvenating his NBA career.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns?

NBC Sports Philadelphia and Arizona's Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns game, Fans outside local regions can view the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center, the Suns' homecourt.