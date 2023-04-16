Is Ja Morant playing against the Lakers? Latest injury update on Grizzlies' star ahead of matchup (16th April 2023)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host LeBron James and the LA Lakers at the FedExForum for Game 1 in a best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series.

It is one of the most anticipated first-round matchups and there are a couple of players listed in the injury report for both teams.

For the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant will be available to suit up but will not have the services of Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Jake LaRavia (calf).

The Grizzlies took a hit to their bench unit as they will miss Adams' rim protection ability whenever Jaren Jackson Jr. rests. Brandon Clarke is also a pivotal piece in their depth as he provides that spark off the bench.

For the LA Lakers, LeBron James is listed as probable (foot), similar to Anthony Davis (foot) and Dennis Schroder's (Achilles) statuses.

With the matchup being the first game of the NBA Playoffs for both teams, the three players listed on the Lakers' injury report will most likely be available, especially knowing their competitive nature.

Ja Morant's stats compared to LeBron James ahead of today's first-round meeting

Both Ja Morant and LeBron James have put up incredible numbers this season.

Ja Morant, in his best season yet, averaged 26.2 points on 46.6% shooting, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Morant has been the focal point of the Grizzlies' offense as he runs the show with how easily he draws the attention of multiple defenders, resulting in easy and quality baskets for his teammates.

Ja is also one of the most electric superstars in the league right now as all eyes will be on him and LeBron James.

James, on the other hand, averaged 28.9 points on 50% shooting, 6.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds as he continues his consistent level of play that fans have been accustomed to throughout his long career.

The two superstars face off with first-round exit complications in play as both Morant and James are eyeing a deep playoff run with championship aspirations to boot. Pressure on both stars is evident.

