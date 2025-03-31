Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's status (March 31)

Battling through one of their toughest stretches of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies received good news regarding superstar guard Ja Morant's status. Memphis has mustered one win over its last six games, taking down the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Ad

A large reason for their struggles was Morant's status. The two-time All-Star missed six games with a hamstring injury but returned to the rotation versus the LA Lakers on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Morant was Memphis' third-leading scorer on his return.

The Grizzlies guard's status was up in the air once again entering the Monday night matchup versus the Boston Celtics. Morant was cleared ahead of the release of the game's official injury report, eventually being left off Memphis' status update.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The star guard will suit up versus Boston on Monday, coming off a 22-point, 10-assist performance versus the Lakers, nearly securing a triple-double with eight rebounds. Ja Morant has suited up in 44 games for the Grizzlies this season, leading them to a 28-16 record in games he has played, averaging 22.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ja Morant in, but two Grizzlies listed on injury report vs. Celtics

With Ja Morant being left off the Grizzlies' injury report, that leaves just two players listed on Monday's status update versus Boston. Brandon Clarke and Zyon Pullin were listed on the injury report, with both slated to miss Monday's contest.

Ad

Clarke suffered a high-grade PCL strain in Memphis' 128-108 loss to the LA Clippers on March 22 and will likely miss the remainder of the season. Pullin, meanwhile, hasn't suited up since Feb. 12, underdoing right patellar tendon surgery and will miss the upcoming outing.

Jaylen Brown is the only player listed on the Celtics' injury report for Monday night, and his absence could be a crucial blow to the Celtics. Boston is at nearly full strength but could be without Brown, who has dealt with right knee posterior impingement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.