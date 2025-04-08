Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Grizzlies superstar's status (April 8)

The Memphis Grizzlies removed Ja Morant from the injury list ahead of their game on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant, who was diagnosed with a non-Covid illness, sat out Saturday in the Grizzlies’ 109-103 win over the Detroit Pistons. The former All-Star will start to close out a three-game road trip.
Morant’s return should be a boost for the Grizzlies who are in a tight race for an outright playoff spot. They are No. 8 in the standings with a 46-32 record but they are only two games behind the third-ranked LA Lakers (48-30). With roughly four games remaining for every contending team, the Grizzlies want to surge to end the season with Morant available.
What happened to Ja Morant?
Ja Morant has dealt with back, AC joint, foot, shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries this season. The last of his ailments caused him to miss six games, the biggest reason why the Grizzlies dropped in the standings. From No. 4 in the West, they slid to No. 8 although they remain in contention for a top-four finish.
Six games after returning from a hamstring injury, the uber-athletic guard had to sit out another game because of a non-Covid related illness. The Grizzlies are desperately hoping he stays healthy to finish the season.
Memphis Grizzlies have struggled without Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies are 17-14 this season without Ja Morant. They went 2-4 during the stretch when he went down with a hamstring injury. More worryingly, they suffered crucial losses against teams heavy into playoff jostling.
Morant is still arguably the Grizzlies’ most explosive scorer and best playmaker. Without him, the team unsurprisingly struggled.
After squaring off with the Hornets in Charlotte, the Grizzlies will face three Western Conference teams with high playoff stakes. They will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, fly to Denver on Friday to face the Nuggets and then return to face the Dallas Mavericks.
The Grizzlies need Morant to be available and hope he plays his best to help turn the team’s season around. If he continues to sit games or struggles, Memphis will likely drop to the play-in tournament.
